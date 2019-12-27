PEKIN — Survive and advance.

That's a well-worn cliché used to describe a tournament game, but that's exactly what the Pekin boys basketball team accomplished Thursday night.

The Dragons did just enough to beat Plainfield East 44-29 in Hawkins Gym in an opening-round game of the 55th annual Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament.

"Hopefully this is a sign of a good team. You don't play your best, but you find a way to win," said Pekin coach Jeff Walraven.

By winning Thursday, No. 4 tournament seed Pekin (7-1) assured itself of playing its last three tournament games in Hawkins Gym including a quarterfinal game Friday afternoon against Arlington Heights Hersey.

A loss Thursday would have sent the Dragons downstairs to Custer-Stoudt Gym for at least their next two tournament games.

Pekin has dropped its opening-round tournament game only five times in tournament history, including last year.

"It seemed like we were fighting ourselves a lot (against Plainfield East)," Walraven said. "We weren't taking care of the ball against their pressure, we were missing layups, we were making bad decisions on passes."

What the Dragons did well was rebound, play tough defense, and generate enough offense to keep Plainfield East (3-8) at bay.

Pekin out-rebounded the Bengals 30-19, limited them to 27% shooting from the field (11 for 40) including a chilly 3 for 22 on 3-pointers, and shot a respectable 39% from the field (14 for 36).

"We did a good job rebounding," Walraven said. "We limited them to one shot on many of their possessions."

Max Jones led Pekin with 12 points. Justin Taphorn had eight points and six rebound for the Dragons, Adam Cash had eight points and Tyler Durr had six rebounds.

Kobe Reed had nine points for Plainfield East, which hurt itself when Jacobi Millhouse and Reed each was slapped with a technical foul with 3:54 left in the fourth quarter after Millhouse was charged with a foul.

Durr missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity, Jones went 3 for 4 at the free throw line on the technical fouls and Taphorn made two free throws on the Dragons' next possession.

When the dust cleared, Pekin's 37-25 lead had expanded to 42-25 and Walraven cleared his bench with 2:12 to go in the game.

The Dragons were 8 for 13 on free throws in the fourth quarter and 12 for 19 for the night.

That wasn't up to their standards, but Plainfield East was only 4 for 10 on free throws.

Pekin led most of the game. Taphorn's triple with 5:02 left in the first quarter put the Dragons ahead for good (7-4).

After losing to Lake Zurich in the opening round of the tournament last year, Pekin beat Freeport and Normal West in consolation games in Custer-Stoudt Gym with Jones and Taphorn sidelined with foot injuries.

The Dragons returned to Hawkins Gym for the consolation championship game against Peoria Richwoods, which Richwoods won 68-52.

Here's the box score of the Plainfield East-Pekin game:

PLAINFIELD EAST 29: Nick Smoldt 1 1-2 4, Keon Killins 0 1-2 1, Aidan Rapier 0 0-0 0, Zach Odom 0 0-0 0, Toby Ohyekonwu 2 0-0 5, Miles Griffin 0 1-2 1, Anthony Baptise 0 0-0 0, Javon Bruce 0 0-0 0, Kobe Reed 4 1-3 9, Josh Uju 0 0-0 0, Jacobi Millhouse 2 0-0 5, Kyle Taylor 0 0-0 0, Sean Sizemore 1 0-0 2, Michael Landa 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 4-10 29. 3-point shots: Smoldt 1, Ohyekonwu 1, Millhouse 1. Rebounds: 19. Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 16. Technical fouls: Reed 1, Millhouse 1.

PEKIN 44: Ryan Collier 2 0-1 4, Cooper Theleritis 0 0-0 0, Brady Grashoff 2 3-4 7, Isaac Tovrea 0 0-0 0, Wyat Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Adam Cash 3 1-2 8, Seth Kasinger 0 0-0 0, Kohlton Calvin 0 0-0 0, Tyler Durr 2 1-2 5, Justin Taphorn 2 3-4 8, Chance McCloud 0 0-0 0, Evan Pogioli 0 0-0 0, Max Jones 3 4-6 12. Totals: 14 12-19 44. 3-point shots: Cash 1, Taphorn 1, Jones 2. Rebounds: 30. Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 7.

First quarter: Pekin 13, Plainfield East 9.

Halftime: Pekin 23, Plainfield East 14.

Third quarter: Pekin 31, Plainfield East 23.

Officials: Ron King, Joe Brownfield, Shane Parker.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.