The owner of a Pekin gas station and tobacco store withheld up to $100,000 in state sales tax revenue over three years, a Tazewell County indictment alleges.

Abdullah R. Abdullah, 32, remained sought Monday on a warrant following his grand jury indictment last week on nine charges, including theft of government funds. The crime carries a prison term of four to 15 years.

Abdullah of Pekin owned and operated Pekin Discount Tobacco and Gas at 1201 Court St. Between October 2015 and last January he filed false state sales and federal income tax returns that deprived the state of at least $10,000 in tax income, the indictment states.

In addition to the theft charge, Abdullah was indicted on one count of sales tax evasion, five of filing fraudulent sales and use tax returns and two of fraudulent filing of Illinois business income tax returns.

His warrant carries a $50,000 bond upon his arrest.