BARTONVILLE — A fire early Monday damaged a building at a Bartonville industrial facility, officials said.

About 4:45 a.m., Bartonville Fire Department crews were called to Liberty Steel & Wire, 7000 S. Adams St. There they found flames inside the wire-mill building.

A welder had been working in the area, and ensuing sparks ignited part of the wooden roof, according to Drew Zachman, a fire-department assistant chief.

"The fire never went through the roof," Zachman said about a structure at a facility formerly known as Keystone Steel & Wire.

It took about a half-hour to bring the fire under control. Firefighters remained on the scene until about 8:30 a.m., to take care of remaining hot spots.

Nobody was injured. Zachman didn't know a dollar estimate regarding damage, which he suggested was significant.

A message was left with a Liberty representative.

Firefighters from the Limestone Township, Logan-Trivoli and West Peoria departments assisted.