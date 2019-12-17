PEORIA — Kathy Wood clutched the sign she was holding that called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. As horns blared in support from passing cars, she said it was important for people to understand why she and about 200 other people were out in 20-degree weather on Tuesday.

"I don't want to lose our democracy," the Peoria woman said, a refrain echoed by many at the rally, held initially at the southwest corner of the intersection of University and Main streets. However, as the crowd swelled, all four corners became occupied. One sole Trump supporter was trying to hold his own against the others but was often drowned out by car horns and shouting.

Signs were aplenty as people used flashlights to signify their views. One man had Christmas tree lights on his sign. All had a common theme — Trump had to go.

Well, not all. The sole Trump supporter, Seth Dixon, came with a large Trump 2020 flag, a bullhorn and lots of vigor. To him, the protesters across the street were "hypocrites" for ignoring what he believes is blatant illegal actions by Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Former Peoria County Judge Glenn Collier was one of those urging the ouster of Trump, saying it's clear that he has "abused his power." And the former judge decried the "party politics" that he said had many Republicans in office supporting a man they once wanted to block from being in the White House.

And while people like Jean Sloan, the head of Indivisible Peoria Area, the group that sponsored the rally, admitted that it's highly unlikely Trump will leave office, she said that's not the point. The Constitution lays out the process for impeachment, and that should be followed, she said.

Andy Kravetz can be reached at 686-3283 or akravetz@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @andykravetz.