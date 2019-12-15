Nearly 25% of courthouses in larger Illinois counties have not provided a lactation room for nursing parents, despite a state law that took effect nearly a year ago.

That was the finding of a survey conducted by the American Civil Liberties Union on compliance with a law the organization pushed to enact in 2018.

“Unfortunately, too many courthouses still don’t have the lactation space required by law or are sending nursing parents to pump in courthouse bathrooms, which is both unsanitary and demeaning to parents and their children,” said Emily Werth, an ACLU staff attorney. “Pumping in a toilet stall risks contamination of breast milk. No parent should be forced to choose between full civic engagement and breastfeeding their baby.”

The ACLU said it surveyed 77 courthouses in the 49 largest counties in Illinois outside of Cook County. The counties surrounding Cook have multiple courthouses, as do several downstate counties.

The counties were asked 10 yes or no questions about their lactation facilities, including whether they have one, if it is private, if it has an electrical outlet, a chair, a sink with running water and if there signs showing people where to find the space. The survey awarded one point for each question that was answered with a “yes.”

The survey found 19 of the courthouses had no public lactation space, despite the law that requires them to have space. (The law doesn’t contain penalties for not having a lactation space).

In 11 courthouses, the lactation space was in a bathroom, even though the law states it should be in a location other than a bathroom. There were 14 courthouses that had lactation spaces, but they did not meet all of the minimum requirements of the law.

The survey found nines counties scored 9 on the survey, meaning they complied with the minimum requirements of the law and also utilized nearly all of the best practices associated with it, such as having online information about the space. Another 22 earned scores of 7 or 8.

Most Peoria area counties surveyed met the six requirements in the law, but fell short on several of the best practices.

Peoria County provides all elements required in the law excepting a table, and it also does not have an in-room sink. It received a score of 8. Tazewell Couny also scored 8, lacking only courthouse signage and information available online.

Woodford County, too, was compliant with a score of 7, missing only courthouse signage, information online and training given to employees. Fulton County scored a 6 out of 10, meeting all the legal requirements, but lacked a sink in the room, courthouse signage, information online, and training for employees. Logan County also scored an 8, but lost points for not having a table and not posting information online.

Knox County, however, was not compliant with the law in any form. It lacks a designated space entirely, according to the survey.

Marshall, Stark and Putnam counties were not surveyed because of their small size.

“There were several bright spots in Illinois courthouses, but many can continue to take additional steps to make sure their doors are truly open to all,” Werth said.