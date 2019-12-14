PEORIA — Electrical power was disrupted Friday night in a Northwest Peoria neighborhood after a vehicle struck a ground transformer, authorities stated.

A woman was extricated from the overturned vehicle following the accident, which took place about 11 p.m. at Rachael and Timberedge drives, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Firefighters found the vehicle on its top in the driveway of a residence. The transformer had been pulled from the ground.

The woman and a child had been inside the vehicle, according to the fire department. Before firefighters arrived, the child had been rescued by its father and placed in his car.

Crews entered the vehicle through its passenger door and rescued the trapped woman. An ambulance transported her to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

The child also was transported to St. Francis, by its father. The fire department didn't have information about either patients' condition.

Ameren Illinois crews were called to the scene because of a significant power outage the accident caused, according to the fire department. All appeared back to normal by Saturday afternoon.