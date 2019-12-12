PEORIA — Hanging 250 pieces of art is no small task, particularly when some of the works have more than one component.

Doug DePauw stood on a counter in the first floor community room at Peoria’s new Ronald McDonald House on Thursday afternoon while hanging the nine panels in “Jazz Slice,” a series by his late brother, Greg Depauw, an artist from Metamora.

“There’s no wrong way to hang these,” said Doug DePauw. “For this room, we’ve decided to hang them in a slight wave.”

DePauw was one of about 15 volunteers hanging art in preparation for the grand opening on Monday. Volunteers worked in pairs, measuring, punching holes and drilling, as construction workers buzzed around them completing various tasks throughout the house.

All Ronald McDonald House Charities houses have artwork, but the new Peoria house is special — about 80% of the artwork adorning its walls was produced by local artists.

“In our callout we were looking for artists who live within a 200 mile radius of Peoria,” said Eileen Leunig. She and her husband, Doug Leunig, were asked about a year ago to head an effort to get local artists to donate work for the house.

“We pitched an idea, that rather than being asked to donate, where they pull some old unsold piece out of the closet, wouldn’t it be great if we were able to buy the art through donor giving?”

The Leunigs are both artists and have spearheaded a number of art-related projects in the community, including the annual Big Picture Festival. The pair see art as an economic driver in central Illinois, and they are well aware of the unsustainable nature of working for free — artists may enjoy making art, but they need to be compensated.

The RMHC board agreed. A committee was formed, and it went to work planning a gala to raise money for the effort. The event was held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in November, and it was a great success — $80,000 was raised. Then the event host, local real estate developer Kim Blickenstaff, made a surprise announcement — he would match that amount. He later pledged even more, raising the total amount raised to $200,000.

Artists submitted about 1,000 pieces of art, and the committee whittled it down to 250, choosing works that would be inspirational, fun and soothing for families tending a sick child. All 2D mediums were welcome, and the chosen art ranges from watercolors and oils to collages, photographs, digitally-produced art and even video.

Committee members chose where each piece would go in the house, and the interior designer for Farnsworth Group, the project architect, created an artist's rendering of each room so volunteers had a sense of exactly how each piece should be hung.

The rendering was particularly useful for DePauw as he measured, drilled and installed a wave of screws to hold each of the nine panels in “Jazz Slice.”

For DePauw, there was special meaning in hanging his brother’s art in the Ronald McDonald House. In addition to being a prolific and talented artist, Greg DePauw was a paraplegic from injuries sustained in a backyard trampoline accident. Greg would have a special understanding of what families who use the Ronald McDonald House are going through, said Doug DePauw.

“I feel proud to be able to get his work in the Ronald McDonald House.”

Leslie Renken