Musical performances and food tours highlight the weekend of holiday-themed events.

An American Family Christmas

What: The Peoria Area Civic Chorale will perform arrangements of traditional carols, such as "The Wexford Carol," "Lo’ How a Rose E’er Blooming," "Joy to the World," and "Go Tell It On The Mountain" at this annual winter show.

When: Dec. 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Five Points Performing Arts Center, 360 N. Wilmor Rd, Washington.

Cost: $8 for students, $20 for adults.

Friends in Harmony

What: Christmas show at Pekin Community High School Theater featuring both secular and spiritual music.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: Pekin Community High School Theater, 1903 Court St., Pekin

Cost: $10

Prairie Wind Ensemble

What: The Ensemble’s “Winter Celebration” concert will be led by director Jim Tallman of Washington and will feature a collection of familiar holiday arrangements.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center, 350 N. Main St, Morton

Cost: $8 to $10

Indulgence Tour

What: It’s a celebration of sweet treats and local business on Saturday in Morton with the latest Indulgence Tour. This time, follow the trail of caramel from place to place. Featured businesses include Unum, Thr3ads and Great American Popcorn Company of Morton.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14. Times vary depending on business, check the Morton Magnet website for more details.

Where: Thr3ads, 125 W Jefferson St; Unum, 120 W Jefferson St Ste. 10; Great American Popcorn Company, 126 S Main St.

Cost: Varies

Silence of the Elves

What: At this murder mystery dinner presented by UPstage, the holidays take a turn for the worst. Dinner and dessert will be served by the catering company, and three complimentary wine samples are available for each guest.

When: Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Arrival suggested between 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt 9, Mackinaw

Cost: $47