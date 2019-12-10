Three contracts led off the new business during Monday’s Pekin City Council meeting.

The council unanimously voted to award a three year contract for the disposal of recyclable materials collected within the city to the Pekin-based recycling center Area Recycling, Inc. According to Pekin City Engineer Mike Guerra, the city received bids from Area Recycling and the Normal-based firm Midwest Fiber Recycling.

“There were several different factors that needed to be considered as our staff reviewed these proposals,” said Guerra. “As there were a couple different alternatives, we tried to compare the costs associated with them holistically. (We incorporated) the distance to the facilities, the time for employees to travel that distance, and also (looked) at the comparison of what it actually costs to dispose of items at those facilities.”

The Council unanimously approved proposals to award contracts to Illinois Civil Contractors, Inc., in the amount of $154,185 for a stormwater relief project at Koch Street, and to Hoerr Construction in the amount of $243,226 for a sewer lining project at Fifth Street. The city received three bids for each project and awarded the contracts to the lowest bidders, according to Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert.

“(The sewer-lining project) includes lining portions of the combination sewer and manholes at Fifth Street from Washington to Derby Street,” said Rothert. “This project is intended to secure the brick and clay sewers from deterioration and to extend the life of the sewer. The manholes will also be secured with a lining to stop the deterioration of the manholes.”

A five-year lease agreement renewal between the city and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources passed with unanimous consent. The renewal allows the city to continue to display a city of Pekin Welcome sign along Illinois Route 29. A motion by councilman Rick Hilst to table a discussion on a formal lease agreement with the security systems supplier Seico Inc., for further discussion passed by a 4-3 vote. Council members Karen Hohimer, Lloyd Orrick and John Abel voted against the motion.

A resolution for the city to retain services with Retail Strategies, LLC to undertake retail attraction and development on behalf of Pekin passed by a 5-2 vote, with Orrick and Hilst casting the dissenting votes. An ordinance levying municipal taxes in the total amount of $6,783,682 passed by a 6-1 margin, with Pekin Mayor Mark Luft voting against the measure.

In other business, the City Council unanimously approved a letter of understanding allowing Mid-Central Illinois Regional Council of Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee to use city property off of Brinkman Drive. The proposed ratification of a payment agreement between the city and the real estate developer Lake Whitehurst Cliffs, Inc., also met with unanimous approval. The council unanimously voted to table discussion of an ordinance amending the City Traffic Code to regulate low-speed electric and gas-powered bicycles until February, 2020.

A Special Use Authorization request that had been tabled for further discussion at the Nov. 25 meeting passed by a 4-3 margin, with Luft joining Abel and Hilst in voting against the proposal to allow open front storage of U-Haul trucks and trailers at 422 Derby Street.