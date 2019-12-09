The approach of Christmas traditionally brings a call to remember the less fortunate.

The Creve Coeur Junior Police will answer this call Saturday by hosting a Fresh Food Drive. According to Creve Coeur Police Chief Dale King, the not-for-profit youth organization has held canned food drives in the past, but will specifically ask for fresh produce during its latest venture.

“If we can get people to get bags of oranges and apples and stuff instead of dropping off snack bars, it’s healthier,” said King. “If you’re a needy family, a lot of times you don’t get access to fresh produce.”

Saturday’s food drive is the first Junior Police effort to collect fresh produce, according to King. The goal is the same as it has been in the past for non-perishable food drives: to fill a Creve Coeur Police Department squad car with donations.

“With the canned food drives, we’ll usually park a squad car and try to fill it,” King said. “We’ve had it where the trunk and transport cage are completely full, depending on how long we’re there. We (always) have a really good response from the community.”

Officer Travis Binegar, field training officer for the Creve Coeur Police Department, believes that food drives are an excellent way to bring communities together. He believes that a food drive during the holiday season helps low-income families by alleviating expenses that would normally go toward necessities.

“Usually, it’s families that don’t make a lot of money or need supplemental income to provide them with the food they need,” said Binegar. “They can not only get the food they need for the holidays, but they can also apply their funds to something else like festivities and presents.”

The food drive will begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Dollar General Store, 110 N. Main St., Creve Coeur. Depending on the weather, volunteers will collect donations of fresh produce until 11 a.m. or noon, according to King. After the food drive, the collected produce will be transported to Creve Coeur Christian Church, which operates a food pantry.

Creve Coeur Junior Police is a non-for-profit organization designed to instill community spirit in Creve Coeur’s youth, as well as to educate them on the role of police.

(We want to teach) them that cops aren’t bad guys,” said King. “We try to reach them while they’re young, because by the time they get to junior high school, sometimes they have developed an opinion of the police. If they’ve had a bad experience with the police in their homes, maybe arresting a family member or something, that might be the only experience they ever have (with police officers). So, we try to do activities with them year-round.”