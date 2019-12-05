Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Dec. 5.

On Wednesday, Nick in the Morning asked whoever was responsible for stopping Fulton Sheen's beatification to step forward and make their complaint public.

That person and that complaint were revealed Wednesday night, although not by the complainant.

The Journal Star reported Sheen's beatification, which was to take place later this month in Peoria, was derailed by Salvatore Matano, the Catholic bishop of Rochester, N.Y.

Matano's apparent concern was that Sheen, the renowned televangelist from Peoria, might be named in connection with more than 70 sex-abuse lawsuits filed against the Rochester diocese.

For three years in the 1960s, Sheen was bishop of Rochester. The diocese covers 12 counties in upstate New York, from Lake Ontario through the Finger Lakes region to the Pennsylvania border.

The Vatican and the Peoria diocese investigated and debunked separately a claim about a possible Sheen connection to a Rochester priest accused of multiple sex-abuse instances. The cases pre- and post-dated Sheen's time in Rochester, according to the Peoria diocese.

In halting the beatification, it appears Matano might have done the bidding of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the loser in the battle with Peoria over where Sheen's remains are buried.

Relocation of those remains from New York, where Sheen died 40 years ago next week, to Peoria was essential in Sheen's beatification process. Now, that process is on indefinite hold.

What should have been a beautiful experience for Catholics all over and for Peorians of all stripes appears to have become sullied and tawdry, political and petty.

It should be noted the Rochester diocese is not in the best of shape these days.

In September, the diocese filed for bankruptcy protection. Sex-abuse lawsuits filed against the diocese could drain more than the $55 million in assets it has, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Rochester is the 20th U.S. diocese to seek protection from creditors because of financial ramifications related to the church's long-running child sex-abuse scandal.

To date, Sheen has not been accused of anything untoward.

"We are to believe that these bishops fear that Sheen’s life will not hold up to scrutiny," wrote Eric Barr, a retired monsignor from the Diocese of Rockford. "We are told we must capitulate to a secular power just in case there is 'something' there, a something that has never been there before.

"Does this mean that the only episcopal defender of Sheen is Peoria Bishop (Daniel) Jenky, who by his own press release, clearly is not in favor of this delay? Why has Cardinal Dolan not voiced strong support of Sheen?"

Why, indeed. Nick in the Morning contacted the New York archdiocese for comment.

Some 350 miles to the northwest in Rochester, Matano should address his concerns about Sheen publicly and provide solid evidence to justify halting Sheen's beatification. Seems to us Matano has more important things to worry about in his own backyard.

Perhaps he and the Rochester diocese, which appears to have longstanding animus against Sheen, are bankrupt not only in money.

