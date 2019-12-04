As area residents prepare to join the rest of the country in commemorating the 1941 Japanese air raid on Pearl Harbor, they may be unaware that Dec. 7 marks a lesser-known holiday that predates the Pearl Harbor attack by nearly 50 years.

According to the National Day Calendar, National Cotton Candy Day was the result of collaboration between confectioner John C. Wharton and dentist William Morrison.

A cynical interpretation of the creation of National Cotton Candy Day in 1897 would be that Morrison was looking to pad his bank account by ensuring a steady stream of patients with cavities of tooth decay. Ashley Harding of Peoria does not believe that present-day dentists would, as a rule, so blatantly put profits ahead of patients. While she does not like cotton candy herself, Harding knows children who do. The bad news for those children is that she is not planning to observe National Cotton Candy Day in any way, shape, or form.

“I work in a pediatric dentist’s office,” Harding explained. “So I say “No cotton candy … ever! It’s just pure sugar.”

L. Gracie of Peoria said that she enjoyed cotton candy in her childhood. Diabetes forced her to stop eating sweets as an adult, but can see herself observing National Cotton Candy Day by bringing the treat to others.

“I don’t have any children, but I have nieces and nephews,” she said. “They could be excited about National Cotton Candy Day.”

Cory Matthews of Metamora is considering celebrating National Cotton Candy not to please himself, but for the enjoyment of his family members.

“I hate cotton candy, but half of my family likes it,” said Matthews. “I might have to look around for some.”

Celebration of National Cotton Candy Day is fairly straightforward, according to The National Day Calendar. One simply acquires and enjoys some cotton candy and posts to social media with the hashtag #NationalCotton CandyDay. Nikki Specht of East Peoria is planning to be an enthusiastic participant in the festivities.

“I didn’t even know about it, and I love cotton candy,” Specht said. “I will definitely participate. Should I have a cotton candy party? That would be fun.”

Steve Wetterauer of Washington was unaware of the existence of National Cotton Candy Day, but was not surprised to learn about it.

“There’s a holiday for everything, I guess,” he said. (My family and I are) probably not going to celebrate it. We just got done with Thanksgiving.”

Because cotton candy has become associated with spring and summer activities like fairs, carnivals and circuses, it seems somewhat strange that a holiday dedicated to it occurs in December. But Gracie sees nothing wrong with the timing.

“Any day is Cotton Candy Day if you like cotton candy,” she said.

Evan Hurckes, 9, of Pekin does not see cotton candy as a seasonal, warm-weather treat. He enjoys year-round access to the confection when he goes to the Peoria Civic Center. He is planning to inform his parents that Saturday is National Cotton Candy Day and believes that winter is a perfectly appropriate time of year to pull tufts of cotton candy from a stick or out of a bag.

“Cotton candy is fluffy, like snow,” he said. “So, it fits to have a Cotton Candy Day when we get snow.”