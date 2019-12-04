Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Dec. 4.

To say the least, the news Tuesday afternoon about the postponement of the beatification ceremony for Archbishop Fulton Sheen was a shock.

But shock turned to a mix of anger and puzzlement as the day progressed, and as the story continued to develop.

Our colleague Phil Luciano examined the issues surrounding Sheen, yet another famed son of Peoria, and the postponed beatification, which was to take place Dec. 21 at St. Mary's Cathedral.

We concur.

The beatification of Sheen should be a joyous occasion for American Catholics. It also should be a joyous occasion for Peorians of all faiths or none.

If some members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have questions regarding Sheen's beatification worthiness, they should identify themselves and make public their concerns.

It's hard to believe there might be some scandal that's been hidden for decades about a very public man who was born almost 125 years ago, died 40 years ago and has been vetted six ways from Sunday.

It's easier to believe some higher-ups in the Archdiocese of New York still have their knickers in a twist about Peoria winning the long-running power play over where Sheen's remains are buried.

To blindside Peoria Catholics, and a lot of other ones, less than three weeks before the beatification ceremony might be a just-in-time saving of embarrassment. Or it might be proof the Catholic Church can be just as ruthless and political as any secular organization.

As usual, sunshine is the best disinfectant.

Perhaps the bishops should consult their Bibles and turn to James 3:16, which states:

"For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice."

The Sheen delay was a hot topic Tuesday on Twitter as well. Priests, theologians and others had their say.

What follows is a representative sample.

Updated: Archbishop Fulton Sheen beatification postponement



Another takeaway:

Remember saints are NOT perfect. They are faithful. They needed God’s mercy like everyone else.



I pray the church doesn’t fall prey to the “cancel culture” of relativism https://t.co/DAV9ZpArIL

— Fr. Leo Patalinghug (@FatherLeoFeeds)December 4, 2019

Fulton Sheen beatification postponed.I pray that ⁦@Bishopoftyler⁩ ⁦@BishopBurbidge⁩ ⁦@BishopBarron⁩ would identify those who hide behind anonymity, already delayed for sad purposes this another example of need 4transparency ⁦@USCCB⁩https://t.co/ViDhjoanbj

— Doug Morrison (@DJMorrison82)December 4, 2019

Perhaps it's precisely because Ven. Fulton Sheen stands in such stark contrast to, & puts to shame, today's apostasizing prelates that his beatification is being held up by these same apostates.#FultonSheen#beatification

— pathgirl8 (@pathfinder1898)December 4, 2019

Catholics are justifiably up in arms over the delay of#FultonSheen ’s beatification. After nearly two decades of scrutiny, Sheen’s life has been thoroughly vetted. The US bishops who raised questions should come forward and state their concerns publicly.https://t.co/5X3txxqOyk

— Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo)December 3, 2019

This has nothing to do with Archbishop Sheen's sanctity and everything to do with the same politicking we saw for years under Cardinal Dolan. The absurd six-week notice for a ceremony to be held—four days before Xmas!—was deliberate.https://t.co/jLRVv4FdEb

— Patrick Coffin (@Patrick_Coffin)December 3, 2019

There was an allegation. I wrote a thing insisting it be looked into. The usual cupcakes went berserk - because everyone cares about clergy abuse until they suddenly don't.https://t.co/Ci4l1ZfkdV

— R Bratten Weiss (@Prof_RBW)December 3, 2019

A significant amount of people in El Salvador opposed the canonisation of Oscar Romero, but that still went ahead. A few US Bishops oppose the beatification of Fulton Sheen, and brakes are on. I guess Sheen is just too Catholic for some.

— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat)December 3, 2019

On Fulton Sheen's beatification delay, I sincerely hope he'll be cleared of whatever concern there is about him, and that he's canonized eventually.



THAT SAID, if there is a skeleton in his closet or some defect in his character, isn't it better that it comes out now?

— Mike Lewis (@mfjlewis)December 3, 2019

There are SO MANY rumors going around with the whole Fulton Sheen fiasco and it's making my head spin. Still, the more I thought about it, the more I realized that I should just be patient and wait.



And so I looked to see whether Fulton Sheen had talked about patience at all...pic.twitter.com/3i97rvVHZ8

— Karina Tabone (@Illustr_Prayer)December 4, 2019