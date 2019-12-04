A 39-year-old man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2004 fatal shooting of a Capitol security guard soon will be released from a locked state psychiatric hospital and transferred for at least five years to an outpatient, residential treatment center in Chicago, a Sangamon County judge ruled Tuesday.

The decision from Associate Judge Jack Davis II came after a 3½-hour hearing and over the objection of State’s Attorney Dan Wright, who said he wasn’t convinced of Derek Potts’ remorse and remained concerned Potts could hurt others again.

Davis acknowledged what he called the tragic loss of William “Bill” Wozniak to the rural Petersburg man’s widow, several other relatives and Capitol-based police, all seated in the courtroom audience. Davis said Wozniak was a “five-star family man” and a “dedicated public servant.”

But the judge said state law bars courts from punishing people in Potts’ position and instead requires courts to work with mental-health professionals to help them become productive members of society. Potts was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2006.

Davis granted Potts’ request for “conditional release” from medium-security Elgin Mental Health Center to Bryn Mawr Care, a 174-bed halfway house in Chicago that is regulated by the state as an intermediate-care nursing home.

Potts, dressed in blue pants and a blue-patterned long-sleeve shirt, sat quietly, didn't speak during the hearing and expressed no emotion.

Wozniak’s widow, Sheila Wozniak, sobbed at various points, including when a letter of apology to the Wozniak family that Potts composed was read by a psychiatrist treating him at the Elgin facility.

“I know there are no words I can say to take away the pain and suffering I have caused you,” the letter said. “I know you had to move forward without a father and husband, and I’m sincerely sorry. I can’t explain the guilt and shame I carry each day.”

Sheila Wozniak wouldn’t speak to The State Journal-Register on Tuesday. Neither would Potts’ mother, Jane Potts, who also attended the hearing.

Derek Potts could have spoken in court but didn’t.

“We didn’t hear from Mr. Potts,” Wright told the judge. “I think that’s significant.”

But Davis said he believes that Potts feels remorse, and his mental state is stable and possibly “in remission” compared with Sept. 20, 2004, when Potts, a former Olney resident, used a stolen shotgun to shoot Wozniak inside the Capitol at the north entrance.

Davis pointed to testimony and reports by psychiatrists from both the state-operated Elgin Mental Health Center, where Potts has lived since 2016, and a psychiatrist hired by Wright’s office, who agreed Potts no longer is a danger to himself and others and is considered at low risk of relapse if provided appropriate support and monitoring.

Psychiatrist Dr. Lawrence Jeckel of Champaign, who was hired by prosecutors to examine Potts, said Potts has “grown as a human being” while receiving mental-health treatment at the Chester, Alton and Elgin mental health centers since the shooting.

“This is someone who has had to sit with what he did,” Jeckel said.

Dr. Hasina Javed, a staff psychiatrist at the Elgin facility, said Potts, who was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder, is regularly taking medicines for psychosis and mood stabilization and has been stable for more than 12 years.

“He has developed very appropriate coping skills,” Javed said. “He handles himself very appropriately. He has developed very good insight. He’s aware of what his ‘triggers’ are.”

Those triggers, Javed said, would include hearing voices, feeling anxious or depressed, and having violent outbursts or problems sleeping.

While in the care of inpatient facilities operated by the Illinois Department of Human Services, Potts completed a bachelor’s degree in general studies, with a minor in psychology, in 2011 from Eastern Illinois University and is two classes shy of completing a master’s degree in addictions from Governors State University, Javed said.

She said Potts, who had history of drug and alcohol abuse before he moved to Springfield to attend the University of Illinois Springfield, wants to work as a drug-abuse educator and counselor.

Jeckel added: “He wants to help people with substance abuse. We have to allow him to grow.”

Javed testified that she doubts Potts would risk breaking any rules at Bryn Mawr — by abusing substances while he is outside the facility, not returning when required, or otherwise violating the law.

“He has come too far in his treatment to sabotage that,” Javed said.

But Wright pointed out to the judge the psychiatrists’ testimony that Potts could develop symptoms, and potentially become violent, if he failed to take his medicine for as little as two weeks. That’s the same amount of time Potts was off his meds while a UIS student before he stole a gun and shot Wozniak, whom Potts didn’t know, according to Wright.

Bryn Mawr offers 24-hour monitoring, and an exterior door must be locked and unlocked remotely for residents to come and go.

After staying at Bryn Mawr Care for six weeks — during which Potts’ access to the outside world would be prohibited or limited to four hours — Potts could be granted the right by the facility’s psychiatric team to leave the facility unsupervised for up to 16 or 17 hours at a time. His curfew would be 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on weekends.

If Potts “eloped” from Bryn Mawr, then failed to take his medicine and used illicit drugs, “someone in our community or a community far away could be harmed the way Mr. Wozniak was harmed,” Wright said.

Potts’ attorney, chief public defender Robert Scherschligt, told the judge it’s not right for prosecutors to “supplant” the recommendation of mental-health professionals regarding Potts.

Compared with 2004, when Potts was “very sick, it’s night and day,” Scherschligt said. “What we’ve seen here today is a success story.”

Lack of medication, not use of illicit drugs, led up to the 2004 shooting, Wright said. But he said Potts' drug abuse coincided with mental illness a few years earlier.

Before 2000, Potts had “violent mood swings” and once threatened his father with a knife, Javed testified. He was hospitalized for mental illness four times in the early 2000s and began abusing cocaine, LSD and cough medicine at age 16, Javed said.

Potts’ father has since died, and a brother of his died in a suicide, according to testimony.

Jeckel said he believes Potts’ early drug use might have been a result of his attempt to self-medicate to deal with emerging mental illness.

Though the judge granted conditional release, he said his order will require Potts to undergo random drug and alcohol screening throughout his stay at Bryn Mawr, and the facility must give the court an update on Potts’ condition after the first 30 days and 45 days, and then every 90 days after that.

Davis granted Wright’s request that law enforcement in Chicago and Wright’s office be notified immediately — rather than after 24 hours — if Potts leaves Bryn Mawr without permission.

Wright said he still has concerns about the risk that Potts, after being granted conditional release, will pose to the safety of the public.

But Wright said: “I respect the court’s decision and appreciate the additional conditions imposed on the conditional release of Mr. Potts. … I appreciate the very complicated and difficult analysis that the court had to undertake, particularly with the evidence that was before the court.”

Contact Dean Olsen: dean.olsen@sj-r.com, 217-788-1543, twitter.com/DeanOlsenSJR.

Potts' letter to the Wozniak family

Here’s the text of a letter that Derek Potts prepared, but apparently never sent, to the family of the late William “Bill” Wozniak. The letter was read Tuesday as part of testimony in Sangamon County Circuit Court by Dr. Hasina Javed, a psychiatrist at Elgin Mental Health Center, where Potts has lived since 2016. Javed said she assisted Potts in preparing the letter:

“To the Wozniak Family:

“I know there are no words I can say to take away the pain and suffering I have caused you. I know you had to move forward without a father and husband, and I’m sincerely sorry. I can’t explain the guilt and shame I carry each day.

“I wake up with that horrific day in the back of my mind. I’m deeply remorseful, genuinely and truly sorry for taking away your loved one. From the bottom of my heart, I never meant for it to happen. I have great regret for my actions, and I can’t imagine what I have put you through. What I have done weighs on me heavily. I keep the shame, guilt and remorse with me knowing I can’t go back in time and change what I have done.

“I know I have a mental illness and how serious it can be. The time I have spent in treatment has affected me greatly. I have been educated about mental illness and how it affects the brain. I have learned how to recognize my symptoms and how to use coping skills. I understand my diagnoses, medications and amounts I take.

“Most importantly, to keep me mentally healthy, I know I will have to take my medications as prescribed for the rest of my life and be in constant contact with treatment providers.

“I can’t change what I have done. In the future, I would like to contribute to society. I’m working on my master’s degree in addiction studies, and it is my plan to help people with their struggles. Also, I would like to do volunteer work and give back to the community when I can.

“I want you to know, I was truly psychotic at the time, and I am committed to treatment to make sure I never get psychotic the rest of my life.”