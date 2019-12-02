Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Dec. 2.

Nick in the Morning hopes your Thanksgiving holiday was a good one, and that Black Friday didn't sap all your discretionary income for the month. And that the remainder doesn't disappear on Cyber Monday.

(Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, isn't it? That means Wiped-Out Wednesday is sure to follow?)

We've always believed life was a little easier in Peoria, thanks to what we perceived as a lower cost of living. Especially in relation to Chicago or other larger metropolitan areas.

Now, it appears there's at least some hard-and-fast evidence to buttress that belief. Although like many web-based rankings, take it was at least a molecule of salt.

The Ascent, a personal-finance website operated by The Motley Fool investment company, lists Peoria among the top 10 metro areas nationally regarding the ratio between salaries and costs of living.

Peoria checks in at 10th. The Ascent came to this conclusion by dividing the mean annual wage by the cost-of-living index for every metro area in the country.

The index for Peoria is 91.5. If we're interpreting the statistic correctly, that should mean the cost of living here is 8½ percent below the national average.

The average salary in Peoria, according to The Ascent, is $51,510. That's about $400 below the national average. The guess here is the local medical facilities and Caterpillar Inc. help boost that.

Locations listed among the top 10 are 16 to 26 percent more affordable than the average U.S. metro area.

At the apex of The Ascent list was Kalamazoo, Mich. Housing costs, which in the Kalamazoo area are slightly more than half the national average, appear to be the prime driver.

Most of the top 10 are located in the Midwest. Among them was Champaign-Urbana, which ranked fourth.

Not all were small- or medium-sized metros. St. Louis was fifth, Houston was sixth and Raleigh, N.C., was tied for eighth.

That doesn't mean all these places are better or nicer than Chicago or New York or San Francisco. But it does signal Peoria isn't such a bad place to live, at least based on affordability.

Unless one — this one, specifically — bases it on gasoline prices.

On our way home Sunday from Thanksgiving visits to relatives and friends up north, we purchased gas for $2.32 a gallon in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. Imagine our surprise when we returned to Peoria and found in our absence the price had risen to $2.79.

Can't blame this one on our tax-happy governor. Peoria better be a good place to live, because it's becoming much less affordable to leave.

The song heard on the way to work reflects our sticker shock.