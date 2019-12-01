PEORIA — Police were searching for someone accused of stealing an idling minivan Sunday that contained a 6-month-old child.

The incident, which ended with the child found unharmed, happened about 9:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Dechman Avenue on the East Bluff.

The white minivan had been left unlocked and parked outside a house, according to police. A black man clad in a gray hoodie watched the driver exit the minivan and go into the house to retrieve something.

The suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away, with the infant inside.

About 10:30 a.m., police found the minivan in an alley in the 300 block of East Gift Avenue. That's about four blocks north and east of where the vehicle was reported stolen.

The child was inside the vehicle when it was found and was all right, police stated.

A police dog searched the area where the vehicle was recovered, but no additional information could be gleaned.

Anybody who has information, including video surveillance, about this incident was asked to call the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521 or Greater Peoria Area CrimeStoppers anonymously at 673-9000.