During the last decade or so of its existence, the Villa Bordeaux apartment complex wasn't exactly a prime North Peoria residence.

Once considered a top-flight facility, it had fallen into disrepair. A fire last May damaged some units.

The complex at 5250 N. Knoxville Ave. also had become the scene of various crimes, including shootings.

Those days appear to be gone. So does most of what was inside those apartments, right down to the studs.

Grand View Apartments is to be the new name of the complex once it reopens, expected in late winter or early spring. Its developer believes the apartments will live up to the name.

"Brand new roofs, patio doors, paint job, balconies," David Spoleta said about the remodeling that's been underway since May. "The whole interior is gutted. Kitchens, baths, flooring.

"When you walk in, (the apartments) will be brand new, like out of the showroom."

Spoleta is president of an eponymous construction and development company based in Rochester, N.Y. The Spoleta portfolio includes various commercial and residential properties, including apartments.

Most of the Spoleta handiwork is located in the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse area, or in Ohio or Pennsylvania. Spoleta said the Grand View project is as far west as his company has been.

A friend is friends with the previous Villa Bordeaux owner and asked Spoleta if he might be interested in tackling a renovation.

"I flew out there about a year ago and took a look at the market, drove around and saw an opportunity," Spoleta said. "It really is sitting in a great area."

Spoleta purchased the property. Remaining Villa Bordeaux tenants moved out in the spring.

When work is complete, Grand View is to include 139 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Granite countertops are to be among the features, Spoleta said.

The target market consists of high-end blue-collar employees and professionals who work at nearby UnityPoint Health-Proctor and other similar institutions.

A new clubhouse and pool also are being constructed, as are 40 garages. The previous pool was filled with concrete, according to Spoleta, and the existing clubhouse was beyond repair.

The first few buildings to be completed should be available for rent around March 1, Spoleta said. The entire project should be finished in August or September.

Spoleta declined to put a specific price tag on the makeover, other than to say it's a multi-million-dollar project. He also wasn't sure about monthly rents.

But Spoleta did appear certain the new complex won't have the issues the old one did. He said the Peoria Police Department appeared pleased.

"It's like opening up a brand-new restaurant," Spoleta said. "The stigma's gone. It's completely new."

