GALESBURG — Eastbound Interstate 74 was closed near Galesburg for three hours Wednesday after a semi-trailer truck driver crashed in windy conditions, authorities stated.

The accident happened about 8 a.m. at mile marker 40, about six miles north of Galesburg, according to the Illinois State Police.

Lanie S. Anderson, 42, of Des Moines, Iowa, lost control of her truck in the wind. The vehicle rolled on its side and came to rest across both lanes of the interstate.

A second semi, driven by 67-year-old Carl E. Anderson of Cincinnati, was behind Lanie Anderson's truck. To avoid a collision, Carl Anderson drove into the west-side ditch. The truck remained upright.

Because of the winds, it was deemed dangerous to attempt to return Lanie Anderson's truck to an upright position. It was towed off the roadway and will be recovered later, the release stated.

Lanie Anderson was transported to OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. Her injuries were not life threatening, according to the State Police.

Eastbound I-74 did not reopen until about 11 a.m. Traffic was diverted onto Illinois Route 17 at the Woodhull-Alpha exit, then onto U.S Route 150 toward Galesburg.

No citations were issued.