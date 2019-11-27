Total for the day: $3,051.51
In loving memory of our parents and siblings. Jack and Shirley. $100.
In honor of the fourth floor nurses and the Therapy Department at Proctor Hospital. "Miss Shirley" Bigliazzi. $50.
For a cause which brings blessings to so many. Anonymous. $25.
Margery Wagner. $25.
In loving memory of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bill. $25.
Richard and Sheila Frye. $50.
In memory of Grandma Mary Ann. Nicholas, Nathan and Rachel. $75.
Thankful for healthy children and grandchildren. Tom and Melanie. $75.
Julia Kotewa. $50.
In memory of dear loved ones. Bette Ohl. $50.
Dorothy Sestedt. $500.
In love and memory of our Dads and Moms and brother. Blessings to all in 2019. Kevin and Lisa Moser. $100.
Girma Biresaw. $25.
George and Isabella Bull. $25.
Anonymous. $50.
Mary K. Snyder. $100.
Anonymous. $56.51.
Timothy A. Schaefer. $750.
In memory of Rosetta, Guy, William and Gwen. Merry Christmas! $30.
In loving memory of my mom, Shirley Mohn. She will be missed by all of us this holiday season. Jackie and Randy Sweeter. $100.
Carl and Marsha. $100.
IBEW Local 15 Powerton Station. $690.
