This list is great and all, but if you want the real recommendation it’s to put on sweatpants, help your family cook — but also stay out of the way, you know how you are — eat food continuously and watch football until you have to get back to reality. Anyway, here’s the five things.

Folepi’s Winter Wonderland

What: Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-thru light display is back again, celebrate the holiday season with all the lighting displays your little heart can take.

Where: Springfield Road & Par 3 Lane, East Peoria.

When: Daily through Dec. 31, 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cost: $10

Thanksgiving Eve Bash

What: Twisted Spoke Saloon hosts a Thanksgiving Eve Bash with musician Nick Sizemore.

Where: Twisted Spoke Saloon, 251 Derby St., Pekin.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

80s Hair Night at Crusens

What: The notorious Wednesday before Thanksgiving — or “Drinksgiving” — has been coined the “biggest drinking day of the year.” At Crusens, celebrate the 80s and recover by laying on the couch for literally the entire day. The whole day. No one’s judging.

Where: Crusens, 426 E War Memorial Dr, Peoria.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

Chocolate Turkey Run

What: This annual three mile run or one mile walk benefits the Heller Center of Kids with cancer at OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital. Register at thechocolateturkey.com.

Where: Running Central, 311 SW Water St. FLR#1, Peoria.

When: Thursday, Nov. 28, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Cost: $30 for walk, $40-$45 for run.

Thanksgiving morning flow yoga

What: Grounded and grateful practice at Soulside Healing Arts on Thanksgiving morning. All skill levels welcome.

Where: Soulside Healing Arts, 1311 SW Adams St., Peoria.

When: Thursday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Pay as you can