School boards across Illinois are once again debating whether school employees, including teachers, should carry guns at school.

The Illinois Association of School Boards plans to vote Saturday at the Joint Annual Conference in Chicago this weekend on whether it should support a change in state law to expand who can lawfully carry firearms on school property.

The expansion would include any employee who has a valid Firearm Owners Identification card and concealed carry license and who has completed active shooter training and any additional training required by the local school board.

No one would be required to be armed. Employees who volunteer to carry a weapon would need the approval of the district superintendent and local school board.

The federal Gun Free School Zones Act bans guns from being carried near schools, but some states, including Illinois, contend that the adoption of state concealed carry laws have rendered the federal law unconstitutional. In the wake of several deadly school shootings in recent years, several states have sought similar changes to laws that govern who can carry guns in schools.

Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said he opposes the idea for Rockford's 41 schools and would not support efforts to change existing state law, which requires schools to use actively employed law enforcement officers, also known as school resource officers, if they want to provide armed security on campus.

"A school resource officer is our recommendation. We are very happy with that," Jarrett said. "We always want to do more to improve the safety of students, but we do not believe in adding additional armed personnel to our current model. We really like the idea of highly trained police officers being the ones who are armed."

Although some across the state and region agree with Jarrett — including teachers unions — the proposal to expand the presence of firearms on school grounds across Illinois was defeated by a narrow 203-179 margin when school board representatives voted last fall. Now it's back.

Peoria school board member Dan Walther, who represents central Illinois on the state resolutions committee, changed his mind on the topic, and voted with the minority that supported guns in schools. He thought the idea of arming teachers or staff might be supported in some schools, but was not the way to go in Peoria.

"Two years ago I voted against it. Last year I voted for it after talking to representatives of a school district that said it would take 30 minutes for the nearest police department to arrive at the scene of a shooting emergency," Walther said. "I'm not saying it's for everybody, but some school districts need to be able to make the choice of their own security."

Dunlap Superintendent Scott Dearman also supported local choice, while opposing arming teachers in his district.

"Dunlap (District 323) is in support of local control and allowing each district to decide for themselves. We are fortunate enough to have multiple school resource officers on our campuses thus response time is very quick," Dearman said. "I have heard that response time in some rural districts can be as long as 20 minutes so in that situation there may be a need for an alternative that is more responsive. I would not support arming administration or teachers at Dunlap at this point and time because we have three highly trained school resource officers."

Urban vs. rural

A majority vote in favor of the resolution would put the state school board association’s support behind a change if a bill is introduced in Springfield.

Most of the support for the proposal comes from small rural school districts that can't afford to hire school resource officers and face long response times when violence threatens their schools.

One school board representative testified during last year's debate about a school that had waited 25 minutes for an emergency response to a report of a student with a weapon, said Ben Schwarm, deputy director of the Illinois Association of School Boards.

"People in the suburbs cannot imagine that ever being the case," Schwarm said.

About 100 school districts in Illinois are in towns that do not have their own police force, Schwarm said, or have a department of one. The districts often do not have the funds to pay for a school resource officer.

The Morton School District took up the issue this week. Board members did not endorse arming teachers. As they did last year, they cited local control over the decision to arm teachers as their reason for backing the resolution.

"My opinion about the resolution hasn't changed from last year. We should give school districts local control," said board member Tom Neeley.

"Agreed," said board President Shad Beaty.

"Likewise," said board member Bart Rinkenberger.

Neeley, who is IASB vice president, said Tuesday he expected a large crowd in the room on Saturday to participate in the arming teachers debate. He also expects protestors who oppose the resolution will rally outside the conference as they did last year.

School resource officers are expected to be positive role models for students, develop relationships with students and staff members, and help to educate them on safety and wellness issues ranging from from bullying to responsible driving. They're called upon to investigate threats of violence against schools and would be a first line of defense against an active shooter.

Illini Bluffs Superintendent Roger Alvey doesn't support allowing teachers or staff to carry firearms, and his mostly rural Peoria County district does not employ an armed school resource officer.

"(Resource officers) are expensive, although now there are new avenues of resources available to help defray the costs like state Health and Life Safety funds and county sales tax funds," Alvey said. "The board devoted resources a year or so ago to add a counselor to the staff to address social-emotional issues with students and that has been a tremendous success. I'm just not comfortable with allowing someone with a conceal carry permit in the schools because there is a big difference between carrying and using a gun in a stressful situation."

'Not everybody agrees'

Many districts without school resource officers see the proposal before the school board association as a way for them to protect students and prevent loss of life in the event of a school shooting.

They shared their stories, Schwarm said, at last year's meeting and are expected to do the same this year.

"We had a really good debate on our assembly floor last year," he said. "That was the first time that a lot of people from larger districts realized that everybody doesn't have what they have. ... You go to the southern third of the state and you can probably count on one hand the number of districts with school resource officers.

"It was the first time a lot of people realized there was a problem. Certainly, not everybody agrees that this is the solution to the problem, but they do see that there is a problem."

That realization, Schwarm said, was behind a lot of last year's support for the resolution. Several delegates said they were against it for their schools but wanted to give other districts the option of arming employees.

A different proposal before the delegates would direct the association to support state funding for school resource officers with the money going to districts with the greatest financial need.