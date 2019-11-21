A sporting weekend if ever there was one, both Bradley hoops teams take the court and the Rivermen faceoff against Quad City.
Make and take crafts
What: The Miller Center welcomes interested folks to make cork projects that will be available to take home after this instructor-led class. Make two crafts and take both of them with you.
Where: Miller Center, 551 S. 14th St., Pekin, Ill.
When: Friday, Nov. 22, 1 to 3 p.m.
Cost: “Varies per project.”
Bradley men’s basketball
What: The Braves take on Radford in Friday night action at Carver Arena.
Where: Carver Arena, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria, Ill.
When: Friday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m.
Cost: $8 to $21
Bradley women’s basketball
What: The Braves take on Miami of Ohio on Saturday afternoon in this pre-Thanksgiving matchup.
Where: Renaissance Coliseum, 1600 W. Main St., Peoria, Ill.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 1 p.m.
Cost: $8
Handel’s Messiah
What: The Morton Community Chorus and Orchestra perform Handel’s Messiah in what the group calls a “beautiful way to kick off your holiday celebrations”.
Where: Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St., Morton, Ill.
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Donations
Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm
What: The Rivermen are off to a fast start this season, catch them in action on Saturday as they take on the Quad City Storm.
Where: Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria, Ill.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:15 p.m.
Cost: $11