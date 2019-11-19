It was a record-breaking season for the Monmouth College men's soccer team, and Jaxon Coleman was a big reason for it.

Coleman, a freshman defender from Washington, was named the Midwest Conference's Newcomer of the Year and he was a second-team all-conference selection.

Defense was Monmouth's forte this season as the Fighting Scots won nine games, the second-most in program history, and qualified for the conference tournament for the first time since 2001.

Monmouth (9-7-2, 4-3-2) had eight shutouts, and held opponents to 23 goals in 18 games with a 1.28 goals-against average. All those defensive numbers are school records.

Coleman started all 18 games, playing 1,491 minutes. The 6-foot, 155-pounder didn't have a goal or an assist, but scoring wasn't his job.

A solid player for three seasons at Washington, Coleman also played club soccer for five years for Central Illinois United.

He joined Central Illinois United as an eighth-grader, playing on the club's first team, a U14 squad.

Coleman's Central Illinois United coach was Edgar Sandoval.

"Am I surprised Jaxon did so well as a college freshman? Not at all," Sandoval said.

"He was a good player when he joined our club, but he wanted to be great. He was always asking the coaches how we could get better, and he took the advice to heart."

Coleman took that positive mindset with him to college.

"I work as hard as I can for what I want to achieve, and I don't let anything set me back," he said.

A biochemistry major at Monmouth who graduated from Washington with a 3.9 grade-point average, Coleman plans to attend medical school and become a pediatrician.

His parents are Leland Coleman and Julie Kaiser.

Coleman wasn't the only member of the Monmouth men's soccer team who earned postseason honors.

Kooten Johnson was named the conference's Coach of the Year.

Senior forward Alvaro Alvarez (10 goals, 21 points, four game-winning goals) and senior defender Martin Zafirov were named first team all-conference.

Alvarez is from Madrid, Spain and Zafirov is from Sydney, Australia.

