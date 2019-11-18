Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Nov. 18.

For decades, the building at 7327 N. Galena Road in Peoria has played host to restaurants.

Vacant for about a year, the facility appears ready to open for business again. But not as an eatery/drinkery.

A new road-construction supply company intends to establish its base at the Galena Road location, according to the real-estate broker who is handling the transaction.

JD Traffic is to equip construction sites with signs, barrels, barricades and cones, among other things, Eric Heard said recently. The location along Galena Road, also known as Illinois Route 29, appears optimal for that purpose.

"They can be as far north as (Interstate) 80 easily enough, and I-74 is close by," Heard said. "It's a good, central location for that type of business."

The 5,600-square-foot building is to be used as an office and for storage. Outdoor storage of heavy equipment is not expected, Heard said. Nor is much in-and-out traffic.

JD Traffic representative Dan White did not return a telephone message. Sale of the property, which is listed at $275,000, is contingent upon zoning changes the City Council is expected to consider next month.

The most renowned restaurant that occupied the Galena Road space probably was King's, which was well known for its fried catfish.

After King's closed, a new owner refurbished the building at a cost of more than $1 million and opened Jill's on Galena. That restaurant, which opened in 2005, was upscale.

Jill's closed in 2008. Eventually, it was succeeded by Sazani's Steak and Pasta, Sapphire and Sonny's Steak and Pasta House, most recently.

"It's a fantastic building inside and out, but unfortunately, we couldn't find any other restaurant owners who would consider opening there," Heard said.

