On Friday, October 25, two friends and I had lunch at Alexander's Steakhouse. One of my friends went to the salad bar and on her way back to our table, she stopped to talk to a couple who was having lunch with several of their friends. When she returned to our table, the man she was talking to came back to chat with the three of us. He and two of us are retired Caterpillar employees. We reminisced for a few minutes, and he returned to his table. When we asked for our checks, we were told that our meals had been paid for. We asked our waitress if the man sitting at the table near us had paid for the meals, and she confirmed that he had. The three of us thank you for your kindness.

J.M.S.

East Peoria

We're interested in sharing random acts of kindness. Please write to: Kindness, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643; or send email to jjenke@pjstar.com.