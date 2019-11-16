Just three weeks ago, many people were talking about how uneventful the upcoming veto session would be, a snoozefest to be gotten through quickly and easily — and then forgotten.

Then former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a state senator, along with news that a state senator was wearing a federal wire. That livened things up a bit.

And now there’s the stunning news that Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, plans to retire early next year. The only inkling that something was up came at the very end of the day Thursday in the Senate, as senators were packing up their stuff at the conclusion of the veto session.

“The Democrats are going to have a very short, but important, caucus after this adjournment,” Cullerton announced.

Important, indeed, as Cullerton told his members that he is hanging it up after a decade leading the chamber.

The four legislative leaders play an outsized role in the legislative process. They represent their respective caucuses in negotiations with the governor over major issues. Cullerton was known for seeking input from his members on issues and trying to build consensus among them — not an easy task with a diverse group like the Senate Democrats.

Cullerton’s departure will open doors to a virtual flood of candidates to replace him as president. The question is whether the process will play out relatively peacefully or leave lingering divisions. The history of the Senate Democrats has its share of, um, spirited leadership fights.

Cullerton's legacy

Cullerton issued a statement listing some of the accomplishments he was most proud of during his tenure.

Those things included passage of two capital bills, marriage equality, abolishing the death penalty, school funding reform and immigration reform.

He also mentioned his work with former Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno in trying to end the disastrous state budget impasse under former Gov. Bruce Rauner. At a time when everyone else seemed absolutely dug into their positions, Radogno defied Rauner and worked with Cullerton to be the adults in the room and put an end to the impasse. When the deal fell apart, Cullerton said it was Rauner who pulled GOP votes away from it.

Anyway, it was a bold move worthy of remembering, even if it doesn’t qualify as an accomplishment.

Farewell statement

In his farewell statement, Cullerton said he’s been in the Legislature for 41 years and married to his wife, Pam, for 40 years.

He also said that his wife deducts the time he spent in Springfield on legislative business from their years of marriage. Consequently, he noted that he has only been married for 30 years.

Ethics reform pool

If you picked “do less” rather than “do more” in the “What Will the General Assembly Do About Ethics” pool, you win.

No, they didn’t undo any ethics laws already on the books, but they didn’t add significantly to the list either, despite a renewed focus on ethics thanks to federal investigations into seemingly everything.

Lawmakers did pass some mild new disclosure requirements for lobbyists. But there was no move to prohibit lawmakers from getting paid to lobby local governments. The argument is that such a ban has to be carefully worded so a legislator doesn’t get charged with a crime for simply speaking to a local mayor or the like.

A provision that would have made statements of economic interest actually, you know, useful was ditched. Those statements, which are filed by lawmakers and top state officials, have been ridiculed for years, but the decision was made that such a radical change needed further study.

The next pool is set for the end of March, when a new ethics commission will recommend changes to ethics laws. Strong recommendations or weak? You pick.

Contact Doug Finke at doug.finke@sj-r.com, (217) 788-1527 or twitter.com/dougfinkesjr.