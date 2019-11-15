Addressing a full-capacity Theater 2 at Landmark Cinemas, Van Burnett tempered expectations, but not his joy.

"It's not perfect, but we're happy we're at the finish line," he said.

Brothers Van and Ty Burnett along with friend Blake Wirth make up the Peoria-based Neckbone Pictures. Their most recent film, "We’re Live," which premiered at Landmark on Oct. 24, will be shown at the Peoria Riverfront Museum later this month on Nov. 21.

The movie is two years in the making for the upstart filmmakers, who released their first movie, "Hinder," — shot entirely on an iPhone 6 — in 2016. It won Best Mockumentary Feature at the 2018 Illinois International Film Festival.

After completing their second film earlier this year, the group looks back on "Hinder" as a starting point, but believes they’ve grown their artistry with "We’re Live."

“The whole thing was so tongue in cheek that it kind of leaned into the bad quality of it,” Van Burnett said of "Hinder."

The process was slightly put on hold due to the group being cross-continental. Wirth spent time in Madagascar with the Peace Corps before the filming of "Hinder," and was teaching English in South Korea before the filming of "We’re Live."

Collectively, the plan was simple. “When you get back, it’s on,” Burnett said. “Hit the ground running,” Wirth added.

Over dinner and drinks, the three-man crew developed the base of the film surrounding two key elements: creating a platform for their humor and keeping it low-budget.

“We were trying to think about not only what’s a good idea that we can sink our teeth into and that could come naturally and be a platform for a lot of our jokes, but the other side of the coin was feasibility because we have no budget. We have no investors,” Burnett said.

When watching the film, there are a few things that become apparent quickly. The group as a whole is obsessive when it comes to television and film, and their shared jokes — often film related — guide them.

“It’s fair to say Van and my character were played closely to ourselves,” Wirth said. “We wanted to implement our brand of humor and our personality.”

Wirth plays Grant Taggert, a hopeful small-time actor whose biggest break came on a season three episode of "Lost". It didn’t end well or last long.

Van Burnett plays Pete Donley, the de facto host of the DTF — Donley Taggert film — Podcast, the Jim Nantz to Taggert’s Tony Romo. Ty Burnett plays their trusty producer Sticks, who they called the “wildcard” of the characters, or the character least like the actor.

"We knew the third piece to the podcast had to stand out and be a little more fictional and someone who the audience might not be able to relate with as much, but who they would thoroughly enjoy because of his quirky nature," Ty Burnett said.

As much as the film touches on themes of perseverance and hope, it is largely a story of friendship and aging. Donley and Taggert are long-time best friends who, for most of their lives, have occupied the same life trajectory: big dreams with little opportunity.

When a chance opportunity with an A-list actor begins to expand their platform in very different ways, a divide is wedged and a question asked: what would you do if your best friend begins to, seemingly, surpass your trajectory?

The duo’s trajectory can’t be separated from the home they occupy both on and off screen.

“It’s kind of like an ode to Peoria,” Wirth said.

As much as place means to Taggert and Donley it may mean more to Wirth and the Burnett brothers.

Neckbone is the latest example of area filmmakers investing in their community by making Peoria their home base.

"We believe that on a creative level this city has so much to offer and having strong connections in the city is a huge asset when making a small indie film," Burnett said.

The trio behind Neckbone see a shift in Peoria from people who grew up here and want to leave the city for opportunity, to those who are beginning to create their own within its city limits.

“There’s a younger generation coming up now that are realizing this city is ours,” Wirth said. “Let’s do with it what we want.”