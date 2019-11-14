MINIER — Management at the IGA grocery store in Minier announced this week that the store would be closing.

It's the only grocery in the village of about 1,200, though it's also among the nearest for residents of Hopedale, Stanford and Armington.

The next-closest store is the IGA in Mackinaw.

"It is with great regret that I'm announcing the closing of our store," the Minier facility's official Facebook post reads. "Starting tomorrow, hours will be 8am-7pm. Deli products will be 15% off and the rest of the store will be 25% off. Thank you for your patronage. CASH AND CARD PAYMENT ONLY. NO CHECKS."