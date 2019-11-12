Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight could only sit, watch and hope for the best Monday as their jet skidded off a snowy runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

No one was seriously injured. There were 38 passengers and three crew members aboard.

The Embraer 145 was arriving at O'Hare around 7:45 a.m. when the crash occured. The flight, operated by Envoy Air, originated in Greensboro, N.C., according to Chicago TV station WBBM.

After touching down, the plane veered off the runway, into the grass. One of its wings made contact with the ground and the landing gear snapped.

Passengers told WBBM it was the flight's second attempt at landing. The pilot reportedly aborted an earlier attempt and circled O'Hare for about 20 minutes.

“I think everybody was just holding their breath, because we didn’t know what was coming," passenger Shaun Steele told WBBM. "A lot of people were bracing for it, grabbing the seats in front of us.”