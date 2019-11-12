Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Nov. 12. Although the weather conditions might be more similar to Jan. 12.

This isn't exactly a news flash, but it's cold outside. Cold enough where a temperature record already has been set for this date.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the official temperature in Peoria was 5 degrees. That broke the Nov. 12 record low of 9, set in 1986, according to Ben Deubelbeiss of the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The forecast called for a high temperature of 19 degrees. The record coldest high for Nov. 12 is 18, set in 1911.

"If the temperatures don't warm up as quickly ... we're certainly going to be keeping an eye on that," Deubelbeiss said regarding another record-breaking temp.

Peoria was not the coldest spot Tuesday morning in the Journal Star area. Macomb reported 4 degrees as of about 7:30 a.m.

Wind chills also were brutal Tuesday morning, according to Deubelbeiss.

The wind chill in Peoria as of about 7 a.m. was minus-4 degrees. That's downright balmy compared to the minus-9 reported in Galesburg and the minus-12 reported in Bloomington.

Needless to say, all these figures are well below the normal temps reported for this time of year. Usually, highs are in the 50s and lows are in the 30s.

The low temperature Monday in Peoria tied a record. At one minute before midnight, 13 degrees was reported. It also was 13 degrees on Nov. 11, 1995.

As previously reported, 1.8 inches of snow fell Monday in Peoria, as measured at the international airport. That was not a record. On Nov. 11, 1921, the official snowfall in Peoria was 3 inches.

The temperatures challenged Peoria public-works crews regarding snow removal and treatment of roads, according to the one and only Sie Maroon, an assistant city public-works director.

A salt-and-liquid combination is being used to treat secondary streets that intersect with main ones.

Snow measurements reported Monday deviated slightly above and below what Peoria reported.

In Delavan, 2.8 inches of snow fell. In Canton, Eureka and Industry, the snowfall reading was 1.5 inches. Hennepin reported 1.2 inches. Knoxville reported 1 inch.

The heaviest snows Monday were reported along and north of Interstate 80.

Moline reported 3.5 inches, which broke the Nov. 11 mark of 2.4 inches set 98 years ago.

Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches fell in the Chicago area. Considering how much Chicago dumps on Downstate Illinois, perhaps few tears around Peoria will be shed. Some might say.

And on such a wintry day, what better song heard on the way to work than one from the Silver Fox?