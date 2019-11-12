HANNA CITY — A fire in freezing conditions Monday night caused about $60,000 in damage to a house northwest of Hanna City, according to authorities.

The blaze began about 10 p.m. at 15802 W. Sommerfield Road, where firefighters found flames on the side and roof of the house near its chimney.

One of the homeowners said she smelled smoke and went outside, according to a news release from the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District. She saw the chimney was on fire and called for help.

Assisting Logan-Trivoli firefighters were colleagues from the Brimfield, Dunlap, Elmwood, Farmington, Limestone and Timber-Hollis departments.

The area chapter of the American Red Cross helped the homeowners find temporary housing. No injuries were reported.

There was no word about what might have caused the fire. Outdoor temperatures at the time hovered around 15 degrees.