PEKIN — An inmate found unresponsive Sunday at the Tazewell County Jail was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sarah Seybold, 41, was found unresponsive in her cell about 8:15 p.m., said Sheriff Jeffrey Lower. She was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Pekin, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m., Lower said.

Earlier that day, Seybold had been arrested by East Peoria police. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., she was booked into the jail on charges of possession of controlled substance.

The death is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, as well as the Tazewell County Coroner's Office.