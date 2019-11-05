PEORIA — With little fanfare and in less than 45 minutes, the Peoria City Council approved three fee increases and passed its 2020 budget on Tuesday.

It is true that much of the details regarding the fee increases for garbage collection, foreclosed properties and for cigarette licenses had been hashed out at prior meetings and that the council was able to get next year’s budget passed at the first possible meeting was a far cry from last year’s contentious and dollar-slashing budget process.

Councilwoman Denise Moore said the process was easier this year as there were no layoffs and no property tax increases. Such unpleasant items make the process more different. Additionally, she said, the budget wasn't passed in 45 minutes but rather in the weeks and months prior through all the meetings, hearings and policy sessions.

For next year, the city of Peoria will spend about $217 million, which includes capital projects, the library and for public safety. That was done without a tax increase as well as not laying off any employees.

The fee increases could likely account for about $1.5 million annually which largely goes to costs and to help buoy the city's rainy day fund.

The most well-known of those fee increase is a $3 monthly raise for garbage collection. The annual license to sell cigarettes will be $500, up from $60, a move that Councilwoman Rita Ali had issues with, saying it was a 1000 percent increase. City Manager Patrick Urich said that's still less than other cities like Rockford and noted the $60 fee, which hadn't been raised in years, didn't cover City Hall's expenses of processing and issuing licenses.

Additionally, there is now a $100 nonrefundable application fee for new applicants, which will help cover the costs incurred by the police for tobacco enforcement and background checks. The council also approved a fee involving the registration of properties in foreclosure.