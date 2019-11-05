Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In recent years, a South Peoria building that's housed a string of bars has seen its share of often-violent misbehavior.

A new proprietor wants to reopen it, with a pledge that this time things will be different. His business history in Peoria, steeped in chicken wings, might reinforce his words.

Tremayne Branch, the force behind Rumberger's Wings and More, plans a restaurant and lounge for the space at 1801 SW Adams St.

A revival for that location had been planned last year by another businessperson, who wanted to call it Secrets VIP Lounge. But after the municipal Liquor Commission recommended approval, the City Council declined to consider sanctioning alcohol sales there.

This time, the council won't receive a commission recommendation. During a commission meeting Monday, a motion to deny site approval failed on a 2-2 vote.

On Nov. 12, the council is expected to consider the case.

Violence hasn't been a stranger to the Adams Street spot. In 2016, what then was known as Kareena's VIP Lounge was the site of a shooting in which two people were injured.

For that incident and others, the Peoria Police Department doesn't want booze to be sold at that site.

"I understand all the past businesses there, they had problems, but these are people that didn't have any other businesses," Branch said. "They were just opening up a nightclub. That's not what I'm doing."

What Branch plans to do is an extension of his Rumberger's enterprise, with a different menu and more of a lounge atmosphere. Current Rumberger's, in a traditional restaurant format, are housed at 500 Main St. and 8807 N. Knoxville Ave.

John Deckert, a Champaign-based attorney who is a Branch business partner, said the new location will include couches, music and liquor. But the existing dance floor has been removed.

"We're not planning on having wild things going on," said Keke Odom, a Rumberger's manager.

Deckert pointed to Rumberger's in Downtown Peoria as an example of what might be expected on Adams Street.

Numerous bars occupied the Main Street site before Rumberger's arrived about two years ago. Lawlessness wasn't uncommon.

"Since Mr. Branch has been operating, he hasn't had any issues at all," Deckert said.

Kevin Slavens, the police department's liquor investigator, concurred with Deckert.

"Mr. Branch runs a very good restaurant, maybe the best wings in Downtown," Slavens said. "But this is a site application for 1801 SW Adams as a tavern, not so much for Mr. Branch."

The location is what matters to Pierre Serafin, who operates UFS Downtown Outlet Center. Perhaps South Peoria's most prominent retailer, UFS is across Adams Street from Branch's proposed business.

Serafin said he would feel more comfortable if the site was approved for a liquor license that relied more on food sales. Branch is seeking a tavern license.

"The previous four owners all went in there with this grandiose idea," Serafin said. "Not saying these guys can't make it, but it's a tough business. As things got tougher, things got looser."

First District Councilwoman Denise Moore, who represents the area, said she supports Branch and Serafin. She also suggested she's willing to give Branch an opportunity.

"I feel like the woman who has to slice the baby in half," Moore said, "but at the end of the day, a building is just a building. It's the people running the operation that makes that operation a success.

"I believe Mr. Branch is that same kind of owner like Mr. Serafin, who can make that a success."