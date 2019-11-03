Graham Hospital fundraiser

CANTON — The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a "Blooming Crazy" Christmas greenery fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital lobby, 210 W. Walnut St., Canton. The sale will include fall and Christmas decorations and orders will be taken for wreaths, garlands, grave blankets and more. Proceeds will benefit the Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Group equipment fund. For more information, call 647-3610.

Chicken and noodle dinner

PEORIA — St. Bernard’s Annual Chicken & Noodle Dinner will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 509 E. Kansas St. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children, which includes a drink and dessert. Carry-out quarts also will be available for $8.

Fall festival

PEORIA — The St. Ann Fall Festival will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the parish hall, 1010 S. Louisa. Cost is $10 for a full turkey dinner, $8 for a small turkey dinner and $5 for a child's meal. Carry-outs will be available. The event will also include 50/50 drawings, raffles and a bake sale. Proceeds benefit the parish fund.

