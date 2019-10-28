TOULON — Stark County has two new bridges in its future, and a new snowplow will soon be ready for winter storms.

One new bridge will replace the 260-foot span over the Spoon River on Illinois Route 17 between Wyoming and Toulon. The other will replace the 108-foot structure over Camp Run Creek on North Valley Road, a heavily traveled county road that stretches between Illinois Route 40 on the east and Route 91 on the west.

Both projects are included in the latest five-year plan released by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The Spoon River bridge was allocated $4.9 million in state funding in the recently enacted capital projects bill while the $1.7 million North Valley bridge will be paid by a combination of federal, state, and county matching funds.

The county bridge is slated for replacement in 2024, while IDOT has not yet specified when the Spoon River structure will be replaced during the 2021-25 period, said new county engineer Judd Giffin. Both existing bridges are rated as structurally deficient and functionally obsolete, with advanced deterioration in some components, according to the latest inspections on the IDOT website.

One result of replacing the Spoon River bridge is expected to be a major widening of both the deck and the approaches, said County Board member Tom Howes, who chaired the road and bridge committee for several years. It carries average daily traffic of about 1,950 vehicles a day, according to IDOT statistics, with about 11 percent of those being heavy trucks.

“That (1,950) might sound like just another day in Peoria, but when you get out here in the country, that’s a lot of traffic,” Howes observed. “We’re going to get two bridges in Stark County. It will be wonderful. And the fact that we got funding here in Stark County is even more so.”

Separately, in other road-related business, the board recently decided to spend $135,000 on a truck and plowing equipment to upgrade the county’s fleet of aging vehicles for the first time in several years. A 2015 Peterbilt tandem truck with a plow and salt-spreading package and about 42,000 miles will be purchased from Winnebago County for $100,000, and a 12-foot wing plow assembly will be bought from Bonnell Industries Inc. in Dixon for another $35,000.

An operations review by the consulting firm Bellwether LLC last year had recommended periodically updating the equipment fleet, and noted that sometimes “this can be done through arrangements with larger counties or municipalities for a ‘roll down’ purchase as they upgrade.” And that turned out to be how the Peterbilt was located, said Giffin, who learned at a county engineers’ conference that it was available through Winnebago’s two-year rotation of vehicles.

The wing plow will make it possible to clear roads much faster, Giffin said, and that can be very important in an area where county roads are a major part of the transportation network and there are only two full-time road maintainers.

“Getting a second plow with a wing is going to be very beneficial,” Giffin said.

The equipment will be financed with a loan from the Speer Community Bank and paid from the county highway department’s general fund.

Gary L. Smith can be reached at (800) 516-0389 or glsmith@mtco.com. Follow him on Twitter @Glsmithx.