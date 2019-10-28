Gerald Ellis already has a park in his hometown dedicated to his memory. Now, a segment of the road he used to patrol is dedicated to him, too.

Part of Interstate 94 in Lake County is known as the Trooper Gerald W. Ellis Memorial Highway. The section marked with signs is between mile marker 16.5 and 17 on the Tri-State Tollway in Green Oaks.

That segment includes the stretch on which Ellis, an Illinois State Police trooper, was killed earlier this year.

Ellis, who is from the Macomb area, died March 30 when a wrong-way driver smashed head-on into his squad car as he was traveling home to Antioch.

The 36-year-old Ellis had been on the force for 11 years. The wrong-way driver, who also was killed, was under the influence of alcohol.

Dedication took place Oct. 21 at Towline Community Park in Lake Forest.

"From here on out, this stretch of highway will serve as a great reminder of the ultimate sacrifice Trooper Ellis made, and the dedication and honor with which he served the people of Illinois," State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly was quoted as saying.

Last month, the Gerald "Jerry" Ellis Memorial Park was established in Colchester, which is located just west of Macomb. Ellis grew up in rural Colchester.