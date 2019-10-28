Never quit a job without having another one lined up, the advice goes.

Mike Unes followed it.

The five-term state representative, who announced last Thursday that he wouldn't run for reelection in 2020, will serve as the vice president of the UnityPoint Health Methodist Proctor Foundation starting in January 2020.

He'll stay in the Legislature through the end of his term in January 2021, though, Unes confirmed Monday morning — meaning he'll work both jobs for approximately a year.

The new position was initially announced at the foundation's gala over the weekend. The position was formally posted online for applicants earlier this year; Unes was selected "following a comprehensive executive search," UnityPoint said in a news release.

Unes said that he's "very excited to continue to have a positive impact on the community and join a great team from the top down.

"... The opportunity before me at the Foundation aligns with my passion to positively impact the wellbeing of our community," he added in a prepared statement. "I am blessed to remain in the community that I know and love, and to be able to use my energy and experience to make a difference.”

The East Peoria Republican was first elected to the district that covers parts of Tazewell, Fulton and Peoria counties in 2010.

“Mike is a community-minded leader with a proven track record in public service and fundraising," said Dr. Keith Knepp, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois. "It’s clear he understands our mission and how important our exceptional healthcare services are to our community. I’m confident he’s the right person to lead our Foundation during this time of change in health care.”