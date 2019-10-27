I was in the waiting room at the Illinois Eye Center on Route 91. An elderly couple came in and sat near me. The gentleman was in a motorized scooter. It was a little chilly in the waiting room and the gentleman was trying to put on a sweater. He was struggling quite a bit, his age having taken a toll on his flexibility ... being on the scooter probably didn't help either. An employee of the Illinois Eye center was walking briskly through the waiting room. She actually walked a few steps past the gentleman who was struggling to put on his sweater. She stopped, turned around and went over and helped the gentleman put on his sweater and then resumed her walk to her destination. She had to walk by me and I stopped her and applauded her for actions. This may seem trivial to some, but in these hurried times, actions like this are rarely encountered.

J.P.

Peoria

We're interested in sharing random acts of kindness. Please write to: Kindness, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643; or send email to jjenke@pjstar.com.