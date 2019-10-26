Gov. JB Pritzker's administration is pushing changes in state regulations to require pharmacists take breaks to relieve pressure from heavy workloads, ensure pharmacies give them time to review patient drug histories and cut down on the extra duties that distract them from safely dispensing drugs.

The proposed changes, which could be considered as soon as the legislature's fall session that starts Monday, arose from a task force formed in response to a Chicago Tribune investigation that found 52% of 255 Chicago-area pharmacies had failed to warn about combinations of drugs that could cause harm or death.

Pharmacists often felt overwhelmed by an assembly-line process at busy pharmacies where hundreds of prescriptions are filled in a single shift. Several major chains said they improved internal controls to catch drug interactions following the Tribune's 2016 "Dangerous Doses" series.

Now state officials charged with pharmacy oversight believe the task force recommendations "will make working conditions more manageable for pharmacists, reducing errors and increasing patient safety," said Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh.

Philip Burgess, the task force chairman, said the efforts have drawn national attention because the panel looked into why dangerous drug interactions were not caught by pharmacists, and focused on trying to ease the stress from heavy workloads and extra distractions like hitting company quotas for giving immunizations to customers.

"The whole focus is patient care," said Burgess, a former Walgreens executive now on the executive committee of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. "People throughout the pharmacy profession are looking at what Illinois does."

In response to the Tribune investigation, leading national chains said they made significant improvements. CVS said it upgraded its computer alert system, Walgreens provided additional training, and Wal-Mart, Costco and Kmart said they had made similar steps to protect patients.

Dangerous drug combinations are a major public health problem, hospitalizing tens of thousands of people each year. Pharmacists are the last line of defense, and their role is growing as Americans use more prescription drugs than ever. One in 10 people take five or more drugs — twice the percentage seen in 1994.

A key provision of the bill being drafted would help ensure pharmacists get time to rest: requiring one uninterrupted 30-minute meal break and an additional 15-minute break for any pharmacist who worked six continuous hours, according to the task force recommendation.

The pharmacist would get another 15-minute break for working a full 12 hours — a frequent shift for pharmacists at chains and independent drug stores.

No pharmacist breaks are required now under current law — a point task force members acknowledge needs to be addressed.

"This is a huge step for ensuring that pharmacists have proper break time, including a lunch, to be able to step away from the counter and be able to improve their mental well-being," said Garth Reynolds, a member of the task force and executive director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association. "We want to make sure the people can have a moment to kind of reset."

Even so, Teamsters Local 727, which represents pharmacists at some Chicago-area Osco and CVS pharmacies, maintained the proposed changes don't go far enough. They criticized a recommendation that would continue to allow companies assign pharmacists to 12-hour shifts, citing concerns of fatigue, hunger and lack of focus. The union pushed for eight-hour limits, particularly at bigger chains.

The proposed changes also would require employers to maintain accurate records of breaks, but the task force rejected proposals to pay a pharmacist triple for each day a break was not provided.

As the task force's 18-month study progressed, some drug stores embraced changes ahead of time. Walgreens spokesperson Kelli Teno said the chain began implementing 30-minute, dedicated meal breaks in Illinois and several other states this year. Walgreens plans to roll out the breaks nationwide in 2020, Teno said.

In another proposed change, pharmacies could be disciplined for failing to provide adequate time to do several duties, including reviewing a patient's drug history, giving immunizations, answering customer questions and verifying the accuracy of prescriptions. The pharmacy, the pharmacist and the pharmacist-in-charge could be disciplined with written warnings or fines that are posted online and cannot be expunged, Burgess said. Repeat violations could lead to probation or ultimately license revocation, Burgess said.

Enforcement could come through complaints made by both consumers and pharmacy workers, as well as through state pharmacy inspectors, said Reynolds, the pharmacy association's top official.

The legislation would make clear that pharmacists are protected under whistleblower statutes, a move designed to give pharmacists assurances that they can report company abuses without fear of retaliation.

Pharmacists told the Tribune in 2016 about the increasing demands from companies to work faster while adding to their duties. The task force underscored the point, saying it "strongly believes that activities that distract pharmacists from their jobs are harmful and could affect the safety of the public."

Specifically, the task force cited companies requiring pharmacists to "solicit new business, meet productivity or production quotas, or induce the transfer of prescriptions" from one pharmacy to another.

In addition, the task force recommended expanding the duties of pharmacy technicians. That includes permitting them to administer vaccinations or immunizations after they've undergone nationally certified training. They also would be allowed to transfer prescriptions between pharmacies. Those are among recommendations the task force said could be put in place through changes in state statutes or administrative rules.

Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside, said in an email he is working with stakeholders and Pritzker's Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to incorporate the task force's recommendations into a renewal of the Illinois pharmacy act that's about to expire. But lawmakers could opt to consider the proposed changes at a later time.

Democratic Rep. Mary Flowers of Chicago, who has sponsored pharmacy reform legislation, said she still wants tougher regulations. She said eight-hour shifts for pharmacists should be required in so-called big-box retail pharmacies where foot traffic is heavy, but that more leeway could be given for longer hours in mom-and-pop independent pharmacies.

Flowers also said bigger pharmacies should be required to have full-time technicians on duty when they are open — a provision the Teamsters also had sought on the task force. Opponents said that's impractical for smaller pharmacies and major retailers who have few customers during overnight shifts at 24-hour stores.

Burgess noted the new recommendations are based on efforts to forge a consensus among the divergent interests of the state's medical society, retailers, pharmacy groups and unions.

Reaching such consensus two years ago proved challenging, and the task force was formed as a compromise. In addition, then-Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner championed regulatory changes that required pharmacists to counsel customers on new drugs or changes in doses in longtime prescriptions — a mandate that includes alerting patients to potentially dangerous drug interactions.

The new set of task force recommendations will be considered in a political environment more favorable for broader changes because Pritzker is viewed as more worker friendly than Rauner.