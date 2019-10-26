FARMINGTON — A chemical leak Saturday at an agricultural facility near Farmington caused about six nearby residences to be evacuated, according to authorities.

No damage or injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which took place about 12:15 p.m. at Walters Ag Service. It's located along Illinois Route 116 about a mile west of the city.

An undetermined amount of anhydrous ammonia leaked from a 10,000-gallon storage tank, according to Chris Helle, the Fulton County director of emergency management. The tank contained about 2,600 gallons of the chemical.

Anhydrous ammonia is a pungent fertilizer that can be harmful to humans.

The residential evacuation along Silver Creek Road was undertaken out of an abundance of caution, Helle said. The area is south and west of the leak site.

"That's a low-lying area around trees and crops," Helle said. "This is a very heavy chemical. It settles in low-lying areas."

About 15 people were evacuated, according to Helle. They were allowed to return home about 4:30 p.m.

The remainder of the chemical had to be drained from the tank, Helle said.

The Fulton County Emergency Services Disaster Agency responded to the accident. So did the Illinois State Police, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Farmington Police Department and fire departments from Canton, Elmwood, Farmington and Yates City.

Officials were trying to determine what caused the leak, Helle said.