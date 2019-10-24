HANNA CITY — Roberta English has been named executive director of Wildlife Prairie Park.

English, the chief operating officer at Neighborhood House, will begin her new position Nov. 1. She was selected by the board of directors of Friends of Wildlife Prairie Park, which oversees the park.

“Roberta is civic minded and thoughtful,” said Mike Everett, president of the board. “She’s connected to the community and demonstrates the leadership and fundraising skills necessary to guide the park forward in the coming years. ”

In July, Doug Dillow resigned as executive director and moved out of state. Since, the park — a unique combination of a zoo and nature preserve — has been run by a pair of interim co-directors, Mike McKim and Dave Brugger. The two, neither of whom sought the position permanently, have offered to help English transition into the job.

"She is the right person, with great skills," McKim said.

For six years, English has been with Neighborhood House, a not-for-profit that focuses on serving children and the elderly. There, she helped implement a strategic plan that raised revenue nearly 40 percent in three years by overhauling fundraising operations, starting new projects, and expanding some programs while eliminating other.

“I’m excited to get to work building up another one of Greater Peoria’s prized assets,” English said. "We want to make the park accessible to more people so they can be inspired to explore, enjoy, and care for our environment.”