PEORIA — The Pekin boys cross country team has a secret weapon.

It's called the "Spirit Sphere."

It's a copper-colored metal lawn decoration team members found on the bike trail behind the former Dollar General store on Broadway Street four years ago during a training run.

"We're always picking up garbage on our runs, so that's why we grabbed it," said Pekin coach Cole Stoner.

"The 'Spirit Sphere' travels with us to every meet. I guess you could say it's our unofficial mascot."

Considering all the traveling it has done in four years, the Spirit Sphere is in decent shape.

"There's a dent in it from the time someone tried to bounce it a few years ago," Stoner said.

Pekin's individual medalists at last week's Mid-Illini Conference meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria — Jackson Custer (fourth place), Seth Kasinger (ninth place) and Jonny Blanchard (11th place) — posed for a photo after the meet.

Each wore his medal. Kasinger also held the Spirit Sphere.

"Seth is a senior, so he's in charge of it," Stoner said.

Custer and Kasinger were named to the all-conference first team based on their performance at the Mid-Illini meet. Blanchard and Drae Heiple (15th place) made second team.

Next for Pekin is the Class 3A Quincy Regional meet Saturday at Bob Mays Park.

"It's a tough, hilly course," Stoner said. "I told the guys don't expect to run any PR's (personal records) there. We need to run for places, survive and advance."

Pekin will be joined at the regional by Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City, O'Fallon and host Quincy.

The top six of the nine teams — plus the top five individuals not on those teams — will advance to the Normal Sectional on Nov. 2 at Maxwell Park.

