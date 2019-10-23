Visitors to the Avanti’s Dome on Sunday afternoon can likely be excused if they think they have wandered into a Noah’s Ark-themed carnival.

One can reasonable expect the Tazewell Animal Improvement of Life Society (TAiLS) to showcase adoptable dogs and cats at one of the organization’s fundraisers. But at this year’s PetFest, TAiLS is moving beyond conventional house pets.

“We have a bunch of adoptable animals, including rabbits, reptiles and birds this year,” said TAiLS President Shannon Seiss. “So, we’ll have three other rescues there as well (as dogs and cats)”

In addition to giving area residents a chance to look over pets that are available for adoption, Seiss promised a day of family fun. The event will feature three bounce houses, music provided by disk jockey Joe Greenwood, games for both kids and dogs, canvas and pottery painting, vendors, dog tricks and obedience demonstrations, a variety of silent auctions and raffles that include a chance to win a 50-inch television. Being near Halloween, the festivities will also include a costume contest.

“PetFest is our biggest fundraiser every year,” said Seiss. “The primary goal is obviously fundraising, but the second most important part of our mission. We like to get our name out there and let people know who we are and what we do. There will be an information table from TAiLS, so we’ll hopefully get more volunteers and more (foster care providers) and answer any questions people may have about our organization.”

This year’s event is the third annual PetFest. Because the funds raised from last year’s PetFest exceeded her expectations, Seiss has set a more ambitious goal for this year.

“We were very pleasantly surprised (by last year’s success),” she said. “We doubled what I was thinking we would make. Our goal was $2,000 or $2,500, and we ended up with about $5,000. So, this year, I’m going to say our goal is around $7,000 to $7,500.

All proceeds from PetFest will be used to improve the quality of life for animals at Tazewell County Animal Control in Tremont. With funds raised at last year’s PetFest, TAiLS has bought two air purifiers capable of filtering out viruses for the shelter, according to Seiss. Constant needs that TAiLS works to address are foster care, medications and testing.

TAiLS volunteer Kathy Rearden encouraged area residents to attend PetFest because she believes the organization’s mission is worth supporting, especially at an event that will fill the Avanti’s Dome with family and pet-friendly activities.

“TAiLS does good work around here,” said TAiLS volunteer Kathy Rearden “They really work hard at making sure the animals have better lives. And PetFest is just a lot of fun.”