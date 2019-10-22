Richard Pryor is now looking over the warehouse district.

During the Big Picture Festival earlier this month, local artist Andre Petty created a mural of the late comedian, now on display on the exterior of Sous Chef on Adams Street.

Petty, who is also a Peoria fire fighter, recently started showing his work after nearly a decade of painting. His early focus has been on people who influence him, and those closest to him; people like his son, Pryor and The Notorious B.I.G., to name a few.

On Pryor, Petty looks to him as not only a comedy legend — “probably the greatest comedian to ever grace a stand-up mic” — but also as a story ups and downs, triumphs and tragedies.

Pryor has been a controversial figure for some, an icon for others and a combination of the two for many.

Terrion L. Williamson described Pryor as a “foul-mouthed, woman- and drug-abusing comedian-cum-social critic” in a 2016 essay for Belt Magazine.

“We’re all human, we all go through it,” said Petty. “Even him, with the phenomenal successes he had throughout his life, everyone knew he had his challenges as well.”

A mural of Pryor popping up on a building without conflict perhaps shows a city continuing on a path toward acceptance of the comedian. In 2014, Journal Star columnist Phil Luciano told The Daily Beast that the city had been “oddly Puritanical” in regards to Pryor, who is widely regarded as one of the most important comics of all time.

The piece, which is now the second on display at Sous Chef, is a burst of color for Adams Street.

Two portraits of Pryor spread across the canvas, with bursts of red, yellow and blue highlighting the work.

Petty has been asked if his art is spontaneous, to which his answer is both yes and no. The colors can be spontaneous in how he determines which ones will make up the bulk of the work, he said, but the rest of the process is more concrete.

“It’s not spontaneous in the length of time it takes me to actually finish a piece,” he said.

Petty doesn’t quite have an answer for how to describe his style, but he does have an idea of what he wants to paint next: the people of Peoria.

“Probably moving away from celebrities so much and just [painting] local people, average people,” said Petty.

From Richard Pryor to people on the street, Petty is bringing a splash of color to the Peoria arts scene.