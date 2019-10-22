HENRY — The city of Henry is leaning toward banning retail marijuana sales and other related businesses when the possession and use of recreational pot become legal Jan. 1.

There was no vote at Monday night’s City Council meeting, but the group informally agreed to have the city attorney draft an ordinance that would at least initially prohibit retail dispensaries and other cannabis-related businesses within the city limits.

"I’ll ask Miller, Hall & Triggs to draft up an ordinance disallowing it,” said Mayor Jeff Bergfeld. “Then we can bring that up for a vote and kind of go from there.”

Municipalities cannot prevent adults from possessing and using legal amounts of marijuana after Jan. 1, but the law does allow them to determine what, if any, types of cannabis-related businesses will be permitted within the corporate limits. They have the power to regulate the location of businesses through zoning or to ban some or all entirely.

Like many other local governments, Henry previously passed an ordinance authorizing a three percent retail sales tax on marijuana sold at any licenses dispensaries while delaying a decision on whether to allow any. That step had to be taken by Sept. 30 in order to ensure collection of any tax revenues after Jan. 1.

Given the costs and other factors involved in obtaining a dispensary license from the state, it seems unlikely that a community as small as Henry would be seen as an attractive location for one, noted Alderman Ed Karls.

“The chances of our community getting anything are probably slim to none,” Karls said.

But even if unlikely at this point, there would be nothing to prevent a business from being established in Henry if the city takes no action at all, Bergfeld pointed out. While a ban could always be rescinded or modified later, he and other officials were wary of the city getting involved in an industry authorized by a law that still has many uncertainties and could have ramifications not yet foreseen.

“My own personal opinion is that I don’t think the city should jump into this,” Bergfeld said. “We don’t have to be on the cutting edge. ... Sometimes the one on the cutting edge bleeds.”

Bergfeld said the ordinance would be ready for council action in November or December.

