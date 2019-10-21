PEORIA —A series of arson and suspected arson fires have Peoria Fire Department inspectors asking for the public's help with any information about past suspicious activity. They also suggest residents should be on the alert for any new arson fires in the area.

There have been eight house and apartment fires of suspicious origins in the past 12 days; and two unintentional house fires.

The date and locations of the fires are:

•Oct. 9 — 901 W. Nowland, house fire; arson.

•Oct. 10 — 710 NE Madison, house fire; arson.

•Oct. 10 — 1912 N. Maryland, house fire; arson.

•Oct. 18 — 515 W. Hillyer, apartment fire; suspected arson.

•Oct. 19 —2412 NE Monroe, house fire; suspected arson.

•Oct. 19 — 715 W. Hightower, car fire; under investigation.

•Oct. 19 — 2113 W. Starr, house fire; arson.

•Oct. 20 —2300 W. Marquette, laundry basket set on fire in front yard; arson.

Additionally, two other house fires in the same time frame, both were unintentional. They were:

•Oct. 10 — 1827 N. Sheridan.

•Oct. 17 — 807 E. McClure.

Anyone with information about any of the fires is asked to call Division Chief of Operations Jim Bachman at 494-8732.



