MARQUETTE HEIGHTS — The blacktop is cracked and rough and hard on skateboards. The obstacles are challenging, but sparse and a little worn. Although it hummed with activity within its chain-linked, former tennis court boundaries on a perfect fall Saturday afternoon, the Extreme Heights Skate Park has seen better days.

"It could use an upgrade,"said Kayne Hayes.

He's 11, and knows a lot about skate parks. And upgrades.

"They call (Kayne) the ambassador of the skate park," said Wayne Hayes, Kayne's father and the emcee and voice of the second annual fundraiser Saturday at the modest skate park next to the Marquette Heights Fire and Police Departments and City Hall. A raffle, donations and entry fees for a skate competition were expected to raise a little bit of money toward an ambitious vision of an improved park.

Kayne Hayes has skated for about three years and is a frequent visitor of the park in Marquette Heights. He judged the events on Saturday wearing a gold helmet and Metallica "Master of Puppets" T-shirt. His dad manned the microphone, encouraged the skaters ("Let 'er rip, Ashton") and manned the sound system.

Nine young men competed in a couple of different competitions. In one event, the skaters moved around the course performing tricks and spins, and occasional pavement scrapes, on and near all of the obstacles. The next competition involved a single apparatus, a 7-foot long concrete block identical to a concrete parking lot barrier, except it was painted blue. It was called "The Block." Wayne Hayes welded a miniature table-top version of the obstacle to be given as a trophy to the winner of the competition.

"That's going to look great on somebody's mantle," the ambassador said.

The park is about 10 years old. Its main feature, a large wooden ramp, rotted out and had to be removed years ago. That left a couple of rails and a couple of small ramps, and a feature that looks like a squat picnic table. Hayes has grand plans for a complete redo with new concrete and concrete features, but it is a modest group of users with no budget. A full-scale renovation could cost $30,000, Wayne Hayes said.

"We'll never get that," he said.

City Treasurer Ron Babb was on hand Saturday to offer moral support from the his lawn chair seat next to the judge's table, but, alas, no municipal support.

"We'd like to help the group. It's not a lot of kids, but the ones who use it are very dedicated. The city just doesn't have the money," he said.

He has applied for a grant on the group's behalf; a pay-off of $18,000 from the national Tony Hawk Foundation.

"That would take care of everything," he said.

He expects to hear about the grant sometime next month.

Tony Rice brought his son, 15-year-old skateboard enthusiast Aston Rice, from their Washington home, to Saturday's combination competition and fundraiser. He bought three tickets for each of two items being raffled off — a Joey Jett skateboard board (no wheels) and a remote control skateboard. His purchasing strategy paid off. He won both items.

"I'll be buying a lottery ticket on the way home, obviously," he said.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.