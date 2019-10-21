The state of Florida will be well represented in Peoria in the coming months.

In addition to Andrew Gillum speaking at the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon at the Civic Center in January, Rep. Darin LaHood will welcome Sen. Marco Rubio to Peoria on Friday, Oct. 25.

Rubio will be a special guest at LaHood’s “Sizzle & Swizzle” event at The Yard Peoria, 1503 W. Altorfer Dr., which begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 a person.

Rubio, who hails from Miami, was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He ran for President during the 2016 election cycle but dropped out in March 2016 after trading jabs with now President Donald Trump.

He won re-election to his Senate seat, garnering 52 percent of the vote.