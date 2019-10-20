PEKIN — On and on rolls the Pekin football juggernaut.

The Dragons won their fifth straight game Friday night, steamrolling past winless East Peoria 44-0 at Memorial Stadium on Senior Night in a Mid-Illini Conference contest.

The victory made Pekin (5-3, 5-1) playoff eligible. The Dragons can clinch a spot in the post-season with a Week 9 victory at Limestone. They haven't been in the playoffs since 2016.

Pekin coach Doug Nutter isn't looking too far into the future.

"We haven't earned a thing yet," he said. "We're not thinking about our record. All we're worrying about is going 1-0 against Limestone."

Nutter is aware and proud of his team's winning streak, though, which has followed three consecutive losses to start the season.

"We've won five straight games for a reason," he said. "I hope everyone who gave up on us is behind us now."

The Dragons are in the second place in the Mid-Illini, one game behind first-place Dunlap, which stopped a two-point conversion attempt by Canton with 18 seconds left Friday to preserve a 21-20 victory and clinch a share of the conference championship.

Pekin's last loss was a 31-20 setback to Dunlap in Week 3. Pekin beat Canton 48-8 in Week 5.

East Peoria coach Erik Black was impressed by the Dragons.

"We knew at the start of the season that Pekin was going to be one of the best teams in our conference," he said. "They have size, speed, and they're physical."

All six Pekin touchdowns Friday came on runs of less than eight yards.

Dallas Haynes had three TD's on runs of 2, 3 and 7 yards. Sebastian Hill scored on 4- and 3-yard runs.

Jared Dowell, normally a lineman, leaped into the end zone from 3 yards out with 6:29 left in the game to start a running clock.

Dowell, a senior, said he'd never scored a touchdown, not even in JFL ball.

"I'd never even carried the ball," he said.

Kai Benson, another Pekin senior lineman, had a chance for a touchdown in the first quarter but a short pass to the 6-foot-1, 265-pounder was too long.

The Dragons picked up two safeties in the first quarter as they took an 18-0 lead.

Owen Pritchard tackled East Peoria punter Jonah Ziegler-Harris in the end zone after a snap went through Ziegler-Harris' hands, and Drake Hawkins tripped up ball-carrier Jerome Wilson in end zone.

Pekin increased its lead to 30-0 at halftime and 37-0 after three quarters.

Haynes rushed for 61 yards on eight carries, Pekin quarterback Wyat Van Ness ran for 39 yards on five attempts and Braxton Tibbs had 34 yards on 10 carries.

But Van Ness was only 5 for 13 passing for 60 yards, and the Dragons had two touchdowns called back because of a penalty, lost a fumble, had 10 penalties for 85 yards, and converted just one of nine third-down plays.

"We have some things we need to clean up," Nutter said.

East Peoria quarterback Tristan Westbay was 15 of 38 passing for 147 yards before he was helped from the field late in the game with a left leg injury.

David Hidden had three catches for 64 yards for the Raiders (0-8, 0-6).

Pekin's Justin Shockley and Pritchard each intercepted a Westbay pass, and the Raiders hurt themselves in the first half with two horse-collar tackle penalties and another flag for roughing the passer.

"We play hard every night and this is a great group of kids," Black said. "We just didn't prepare well for this game."

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo,com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.